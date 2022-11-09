Apple’s second beta of iOS 16.2 adds 5G support in India – Here’re details

Apple, an American multinational company, has released the second betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to developers for testing. The beta of iOS includes 5G support in India for carriers including Airtel and Jio.

The betas were released to remove the bugs that were found in the earlier version.

In the new betas, the company has resolved the issue that Apple users were facing while trying to move out of the Look Screen camera with a swipe.

With the change, iPhone users will no longer be required to lock the phone to get out of the camera if it is accessed from the locked screen.

Another feature that is included in the second beta is a medication widget. The widget will let its users know when they need to take medication.

5G support in Apple phones in India

The latest beta also added support for 5G connectivity in India for carriers including Airtel and Jio.

Earlier, after India rolled out 5G in metro cities, Apple stated that it will be made available on its iPhones in the country by December.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” Apple had mentioned.

Airtel, Jio to roll out 5G services in phased manner

Meanwhile, the top two service providers, Airtel and Jio are going to roll out 5G services in India in a phased manner.

In the first phase, Airtel rolled out 5G services in the following districts.

Delhi Mumbai Chennai Bengaluru Hyderabad Siliguri Nagpur and Varanasi

On the other hand, Reliance Jio rolled out 5G services in four districts.