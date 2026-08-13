Applications invited for Cheyutha Pension Scheme in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has decided to sanction new pensions under the Cheyutha Social Security Pension Scheme for eligible people from vulnerable sections of society.

RV Karnan, IAS, Commissioner, GHMC, and Divyarajan, IAS, CEO, SERP and MD, MEPMA, held a meeting at the GHMC Head Office with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Project Officers (POs) and Tahsildars of Hyderabad district to review the implementation of the pension scheme.

New Cheyutha Pensions for eligible beneficiaries

The government will give priority to eligible applicants from vulnerable groups in the first phase. The categories include single women, widows, persons with disabilities, toddy tappers, weavers, filaria patients, persons affected by Thalassemia, persons affected by Sickle Cell Disease, and persons affected by Haemophilia.

Applications already received through Praja Palana, 99-Day Pragathi Pranalika Gram Sabhas and Prajavani will be processed through the Cheyutha portal.

Applicants who have already submitted their applications along with the required documents do not need to apply again.

However, fresh applications and applications that need additional documents can be submitted through Panchayat Secretaries, Ward Officers, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in Municipal Corporation areas. Applicants can also submit applications through MeeSeva.

Verification Process for Cheyutha Pension

District Collectors will help applicants obtain the required certificates and will ensure proper verification of applications.

SHG Federations will support eligible widows and single women in obtaining certificates and submitting their applications.

The last date to receive applications is August 31, 2026.