Appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad, other cities rescheduled

Hyderabad: Appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad and other cities in India that were scheduled for August 30 have been rescheduled.
The decision was made due to technical maintenance.
Passport seva portal to remain shut down until Sept 2
The Passport Seva portal is down for technical maintenance and will remain unavailable until 6 pm on September 2.
The message appearing on the portal reads, “Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants.”
Wait time for appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad
There are a total of five passport centers in Telangana, with three of them located in Hyderabad:
- PSK Ameerpet
- PSK Begumpet
- PSK Tolichowki
At all three PSKs in Hyderabad, the earliest available passport appointment is on September 4.
|Location of PSKs
|Application type/Quota
|Earliest appointment date
|Ameerpet
|Passport/Normal
|September 19, 2024
|Ameerpet
|Passport/Tatkal
|September 4, 2024
|Ameerpet
|PCC
|September 13, 2024
|Begumpet
|Passport/Normal
|September 19, 2024
|Begumpet
|Passport/Tatkal
|September 4, 2024
|Begumpet
|PCC
|September 17, 2024
|ToliChowki
|Passport/Normal
|September 23, 2024
|ToliChowki
|Passport/Tatkal
|September 4, 2024
|ToliChowki
|PCC
|September 17, 2024
How to apply for passport?
Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.
Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad
- Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here).
- New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in to the portal.
- Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’.
- Applicants can fill out the form online or download it, fill it out offline and then upload it.
- After filling out the form, applicants have to pay which varies for various categories of passports.
- Once payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs also know as passport centers in Hyderabad.
- At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages.
- Finally, after police verification, the passport will be posted to the address mentioned in the application form.