Appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad, other cities rescheduled

Hyderabad: Appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad and other cities in India that were scheduled for August 30 have been rescheduled.

The decision was made due to technical maintenance.

Passport seva portal to remain shut down until Sept 2

The Passport Seva portal is down for technical maintenance and will remain unavailable until 6 pm on September 2.

The message appearing on the portal reads, “Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants.”

Wait time for appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad

There are a total of five passport centers in Telangana, with three of them located in Hyderabad:

PSK Ameerpet

PSK Begumpet

PSK Tolichowki

At all three PSKs in Hyderabad, the earliest available passport appointment is on September 4.

Location of PSKs Application type/Quota Earliest appointment date Ameerpet Passport/Normal September 19, 2024 Ameerpet Passport/Tatkal September 4, 2024 Ameerpet PCC September 13, 2024 Begumpet Passport/Normal September 19, 2024 Begumpet Passport/Tatkal September 4, 2024 Begumpet PCC September 17, 2024 ToliChowki Passport/Normal September 23, 2024 ToliChowki Passport/Tatkal September 4, 2024 ToliChowki PCC September 17, 2024

How to apply for passport?

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad