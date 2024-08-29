Appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad, other cities rescheduled

Decision was made due to technical maintenance.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2024 12:34 pm IST
passport office in hyderabad
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad and other cities in India that were scheduled for August 30 have been rescheduled.

The decision was made due to technical maintenance.

Passport seva portal to remain shut down until Sept 2

The Passport Seva portal is down for technical maintenance and will remain unavailable until 6 pm on September 2.

The message appearing on the portal reads, “Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants.”

Also Read
Jobs at US Consulate in Hyderabad: Online applications invited

Wait time for appointments at passport centers in Hyderabad

There are a total of five passport centers in Telangana, with three of them located in Hyderabad:

  • PSK Ameerpet
  • PSK Begumpet
  • PSK Tolichowki

At all three PSKs in Hyderabad, the earliest available passport appointment is on September 4.

Location of PSKsApplication type/QuotaEarliest appointment date
AmeerpetPassport/NormalSeptember 19, 2024
AmeerpetPassport/TatkalSeptember 4, 2024
AmeerpetPCCSeptember 13, 2024
BegumpetPassport/NormalSeptember 19, 2024
BegumpetPassport/TatkalSeptember 4, 2024
BegumpetPCCSeptember 17, 2024
ToliChowkiPassport/NormalSeptember 23, 2024
ToliChowkiPassport/TatkalSeptember 4, 2024
ToliChowkiPCCSeptember 17, 2024

How to apply for passport?

Those who want to apply for a fresh passport or renew their expired passport need to apply on the Passport Seva website.

Steps to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad

  1. Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here).
  2. New users need to register whereas, existing users can log in to the portal.
  3. Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’.
  4. Applicants can fill out the form online or download it, fill it out offline and then upload it.
  5. After filling out the form, applicants have to pay which varies for various categories of passports.
  6. Once payment is done, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs also know as passport centers in Hyderabad.
  7. At PSK, applicants have to pass through various stages.
  8. Finally, after police verification, the passport will be posted to the address mentioned in the application form.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2024 12:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button