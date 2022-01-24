Appointments to Boards, Corporations decided by party: K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Appointments to various Boards and Corporations are decided after due deliberation by the party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Reacting to BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement that the appointments would be made in the next week, Bommai said, “It depends on the party. There is no proposal before the Chief Minister on the issue of appointments to Boards and Corporations. The party leadership would examine the issue and submit a report. Action would be taken based on that,” Bommai told mediapersons.

Preparations for the Budget have started. Internal meetings have been held with finance and revenue generating departments in the month of December. Instructions have been issued on achieving the targets. Another meeting with the Finance department would be held on January 25 against the backdrop of Covid havoc since the end of December. The budget would be prepared after discussions with various departments and organisations, Bommai said.

Replying to a question about a secret meeting reportedly held at the house of Umesh Katti in Belagavi, he said: “I don’t know about it. Different leaders keep meeting on various occasions. Even Congress and BJP leaders keep meeting. Interpretations of the media about these meetings are not correct,” Bommai said.

“There are four vacant berths in the ministry. Naturally there are aspirants for them. Nothing wrong with that. Top leadership will decide on when and how to go about it. I too have brought it to the notice of the top leadership. I will provide all the details when the top leadership calls me for discussion,” he stated.

The Bommai government is completing 6 months in office on January 28. Asked whether he is happy about his performance so far, Bommai said: “I will reply by calling a press conference. A booklet giving details of the achievements would be released on the occasion.”

Various decisions have been taken to tackle Covid. The weekend curfew has been withdrawn. The spread of the pandemic, its trend and condition of the infected is being monitored. Suitable decisions would be taken based on these aspects, Bommai said.

Reacting to happenings at the Udupi college, Bommai said that the Education minister has been instructed to look into the issue.