Approval ratings of Rajasthan and Telangana CMs lag behind govt, MLAs

In the case of Rajasthan and Telangana, people seem to be okay for their MLAs to continue but want to change the leadership.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th September 2023 1:49 pm IST
New Delhi: The approval ratings of Rajasthan and Telangana Chief Ministers lag behind the approval ratings of their governments and sitting MLAs, as per the IANS/CVoter Anger Index in the poll-bound states.

In the case of Rajasthan and Telangana, people seem to be okay for their MLAs to continue but want to change the leadership.

Among all poll-bound states, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the only two states where sitting Chief Ministers are leading the pack based on their personal popularity but are facing huge challenges due to unpopularity of sitting MLAs, as per the IANS/CVoter Anger Index in the poll-bound states.

In other words, people wish to continue with the leadership but change their elected MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

While in case of Rajasthan and Telangana the case is exactly the opposite, where the anger is accumulated more at the top rather than at the bottom of the pyramid.

