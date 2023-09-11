‘Haritha Haram’ is yielding amazing results in restoring forests: KCR

'Haritha Haram' is yielding amazing results in restoring forests: KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ambitious programme ‘Haritha Haram’ is yielding amazing results in restoring forests and increasing the green cover with the support of all sections of people, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He commended the state Forest Department for its efforts in this direction. “Let’s all work together till we achieve the target of 33 percent green cover in the Telangana state,” he said in his message on the occasion of Forest Martyrs’ Day on September 11.

He believes that visualising a society without forests, environment and green cover is unreasonable. Considering the importance of the preservation of the environment, the Telangana government formulated action plans soon after the formation of the state. “Today, we are witnessing the results of the government’s commitment and perseverance in just a decade time,” he said

CM KCR noted that the city of Hyderabad clinched “World Green City Award – 2022”, presented by International Association of Horticulture, for improving green cover in the city which emerged as a concrete jungle with a lot of construction activity recently.

He said the main mission should be conservation of nature. “We are experiencing global warming as a result of not initiating adequate protection measures to save the environment. Responsibility lies with us to safeguard the planet for us and the future generations,” he said.

KCR noted that 22 officers and staff of the Forest department lost their lives in the discharge of their duties. “My heartfelt tributes to all those martyrs who performed their duties in a mission mode to save forests and their commitment is an inspiration to all of us. In order to keep their aspirations alive, we all should accomplish” Jungle Bachao – Jungle Badao” slogan with utmost dedication,” he said, urging everyone to take a pledge in this direction.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
