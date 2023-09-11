Telangana: Boy dies after getting IV injection in Nalgonda

RMP who gave the injection is at large and police have launched a search to nab him

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 11th September 2023 4:06 pm IST
Telangana boy dies after getting IV injection; Cops hunt for doctor
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy died after a rural medical practitioner (RMP) administered him with more than three shots of IV (intravenous) injections in Nalgonda.

The victim, identified as Sabavath Jashwanth, was suffering from shortness of breath, cough, and cold for three days, following which his grandfather took him to the Krishna Clinic in Peddathanda on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the boy started sweating and collapsed moments after a medical professional, identified as Krishna, administered the injections.

According to reports, the RMP and others rushed the child to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On returning to their village, the bereaved family learnt that the owner of the clinic had passed away and an assistant was operating the clinic. They also found that the RMP who gave the injection was at large. Later, they staged a protest demanding strict action against him.

Alleging medical negligence by the RMP, they lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case against the accused under section 304 A (death caused by negligence) of the IPC and launched a search to nab him.

Furthermore, the cops said that the clinic had been functioning for a long time. Earlier, it would be run by a doctor named Srinivas Reddy, but since his death a year ago, Krishna has taken over.

Meanwhile, Jashwanth’s body was sent to Area Hospital in Devarkonda for a post-mortem.

