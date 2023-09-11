Hyderabad: NIMS to hold free paediatric cardiac surgery camp

The camp will cater to those under five with various heart-related conditions and conduct surgeries free of cost.

Hyderabad: Free paediatric cardiac surgery camp at NIMS from Sep 24-30
Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) is organising a free paediatric cardiac surgery camp from September 24 to 30.

The initiative will be held in the Department of CT Surgery in the Old Building. A team of experts from Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, United Kingdom and local doctors of Niloufer Hospital will work together to perform 2-3 surgeries a day.

Benefitting from various government schemes, the collaborative effort with the NIMS team will perform surgeries for congenital heart defects at no cost.

The camp will kick off with patient screenings on September 24, followed by the commencement of surgeries on September 25.

The last day for surgeries is scheduled on September 30.

The camp will cater to those under five with various heart-related conditions.

Director of NIMS, Dr Bheerappa Nagari, expressed his commitment to providing free heart operations for children in need, specifically targeting those with heart defects and related illnesses.

