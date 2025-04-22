Hyderabad: It’s a brand new week and your watchlist is about to explode with fresh titles! Whether you’re into fast-paced thrillers, powerful dramas, or light-hearted comedies, there’s something for everyone between April 21 and 27. Here’s your quick, easy-to-digest guide on what to watch and where to find it.

Latest Bollywood and South movie releases in theatres

1. Ground Zero – April 25 (Theatres)

Emraan Hashmi stars as a BSF officer on a mission after the 2001 Parliament attack. Real events, high-stakes drama—don’t miss it.

2. Thudarum – April 25 (Theatres)

Mohanlal plays a taxi driver who’s deeply attached to his car. A heartfelt journey about loyalty and love.

3. The Accountant 2 – April 25 (Theatres)

Ben Affleck returns as the math genius and hits the action zone again, teaming up with his deadly brother to take on assassins.

4. Until Dawn – April 25 (Theatres)

A chilling horror ride based on the hit video game. A group of friends relives the same day with deadly consequences.

OTT releases This Week

1. L2: Empuraan – April 24 (JioHotstar)

Mohanlal’s double life as a global crime lord continues. Expect twists, power plays, and politics.

2. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 – April 24 (Prime Video)

Chiyaan Vikram returns as Kaali. Once a shop owner, now tangled in a deadly criminal past.

3. Jewel Thief – April 25 (Netflix)

Saif Ali Khan takes on a high-stakes heist to steal the African Red Sun diamond. Plot twists guaranteed.

4. You Season 5 – April 24 (Netflix)

Joe Goldberg is back and more dangerous than ever. Love, obsession, murder—it’s all here in the final season.

More Picks to Watch

• Superboys of Malegaon (Prime Video ) – A wholesome indie story about dreams and friendship.

) – A wholesome indie story about dreams and friendship. • Crazxy (Prime Video) – A dark psychological thriller starring Sohum Shah.

– A dark psychological thriller starring Sohum Shah. • Ayyana Mane (ZEE5) – A Kannada mystery thriller packed with secrets and family drama.

– A Kannada mystery thriller packed with secrets and family drama. • MAD Square (Netflix) – Telugu fun and chaos set in Goa.

– Telugu fun and chaos set in Goa. • Tharunam (Tentkotta) – A romantic thriller full of unexpected turns.

– A romantic thriller full of unexpected turns. • Daveed (ZEE5) – A Malayalam boxing drama that hits hard.

Re-Releases to Revisit

• Bharat Ane Nenu (Telugu) – Back in Hyderabad theatres from April 26.

– Back in Hyderabad theatres from April 26. • Baashha (Rajinikanth, Telugu) – April 25, a must-watch classic.

– April 25, a must-watch classic. • Andaz Apna Apna (Hindi) – Back to tickle your funny bone on April 25.

This week is packed with diverse content—whether you want something intense, hilarious, or heartwarming. So grab your snacks, clear your schedule, and let the binge fest begin!