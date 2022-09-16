AP’s economy rosy with highest GSDP, says CM Jagan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 16th September 2022 8:27 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Amaravati: With the country’s highest GSDP growth rate of 11.43 percent in 2021-22 financial year, Andhra Pradesh’s economy was “very rosy” and not gloomy like Sri Lanka, as being projected by the opposition, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Friday.

Winding up a short discussion on ‘Industrial Development, Investments – Financial Growth in the State’ in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said AP’s share in the country’s GDP increased from 4.45 percent during 2014-19 to 5 percent during 2019-22.

The CM made a PowerPoint presentation to the House on the state finances and reeled out statistics that showed a rosy picture of the economy.

