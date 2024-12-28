APSRTC to run 2400 spl buses from Hyderabad to AP for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced the operation of 2,400 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh during the Sankranti festival in order to accommodate the increase in commuter traffic.

The special bus services will be available from January 9 to January 13, ensuring that travelers have ample options during this peak travel period.

One of the key highlights of this announcement is that APSRTC has clarified there will be no extra charges for these special buses.

Passengers can travel at regular fare rates, making it an affordable option for families and individuals travelling during the busy festival season.

This decision aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens on travellers who might be concerned about rising costs during the holidays.

To further manage the expected crowd at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad, APSRTC will implement operational changes from January 10 to 12.

Regular and special buses bound for various destinations, including Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor, Nellore, Ongole, and Macharla, will be departing from the Old Central Bus Station (CBS) in Gowlipura, located directly opposite MGBS.

This strategic change is intended to reduce congestion at MGBS and provide a smoother travel experience for all passengers.