Aquaculture major Fishin’ to invest Rs 1,000 crores in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set for another major investment from the USA, this time in the aquaculture segment. Fishin’ Company, the largest importer of Tilapia variety of fish in the world and the largest importer of frozen food into the US announced an investment of Rs 1,000 Crores in a fully integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem including hatcheries, feed manufacturing, cage culture, processing, and exports.

The announcement was made after Minister KTR’s meeting with CEO Manish Kumar and the Fishin’ company team in San Jose, USA.

The project will be located at the Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla District and will produce 85,000 MTs of Tilapia fish per year using cage culture methodology.

The project will generate direct employment for 3,000 people and another 2,000 will benefit by way of indirect employment.

Minister KTR appealed to the Fishin’ firm to give preference to the local fishermen community and Mid Manair Project displaced households while hiring.

Company Chairman and CEO Mr. Manish Kumar, Son of Padma Bhushan awardee Mr. Siva K. Kumar stated that the project will be the largest freshwater aquaculture project in the world.

Minister KTR thanked the team of Fishin’ for choosing Telangana as their investment destination. He assured that the State government will extend all cooperation to the company.

Minister KTR said that the Telangana Govt’s investment in Agriculture and Irrigation sectors is beating fruit. The State is witnessing a second Green Revolution and a Blue Revolution.

Industries Dept. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director – Food Processing Akhil were also present in the meeting.