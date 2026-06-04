AQZA Sehat Card set to be launched for Hyderabad imams, moazzins

Hyderabad: Western Hospitals, in association with The Siasat Daily, is set to launch the “AQZA Sehat Card”, an exclusive healthcare support program designed specifically for Imams and Moazzins serving in mosques across Hyderabad.

The initiative aims to extend healthcare support to nearly 4,000 Imams and Moazzins, recognizing their invaluable contribution to society and addressing the healthcare challenges faced by many families within the community.

First dedicated healthcare welfare programs

The AQZA Sehat Card is expected to become one of the first dedicated healthcare welfare programs of its kind for religious service personnel in Hyderabad, providing meaningful relief during times of illness and hospitalization.

Ahead of the official launch, eligible Imams and Moazzins are invited to register for the AQZA Sehat Card through the official registration portal.

The registration process is Aadhaar-linked to ensure transparency, authenticity, and smooth implementation of the program.

What is AQZA Sehat Card?

The AQZA Sehat Card is a special healthcare support card that will enable registered beneficiaries to avail themselves of significant concessions and support for hospitalization at Western Hospitals.

Registered cardholders will be entitled to:

Free hospital admission Free room during hospitalization Free in-patient care Dedicated admission assistance Access to quality healthcare services at Western Hospitals

These benefits are designed to substantially reduce hospitalization costs and provide peace of mind to beneficiaries and their families.

Expenses to be borne by beneficiary

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will only be required to pay for:

Pharmacy medicines Medical consumables Laboratory investigations

The AQZA Sehat Card is a healthcare support initiative and not a medical insurance policy.

Representatives of Western Hospitals stated that the initiative reflects the institution’s commitment to serving society beyond healthcare and supporting individuals who play a vital role in community development and spiritual guidance.

The Siasat Daily, known for its long-standing commitment to public welfare and community empowerment, has joined hands in this initiative to ensure that deserving Imams and Moazzins receive access to quality healthcare with dignity and respect.

All eligible Imams and Moazzins are encouraged to complete their registration (click here) at the earliest to become part of this landmark initiative before the official rollout of the AQZA Sehat Card.

For registration and enquiries, the AQZA Sehat Card help desk can be reached by dialling +91 90009 12793.