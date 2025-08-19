Hyderabad: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. He has given many superhit movies and enjoys a huge fan following all over the world. After a long break, he came back to theatres with Sikandar. But to everyone’s shock, the movie did not do well at the box office, even though it was made on a huge budget.

Director Murugadoss Speaks Out

The film’s director AR Murugadoss, who has made many hit films in Tamil Nadu and also directed Ghajini in Bollywood, has now spoken about his experience working with Salman. His comments surprised many people because he revealed some struggles during the shoot.

Murugadoss said “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there.”

The filmmaker further recalled how this affected the other actors on set: “If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off.”

The director also admitted that the story of Sikandar was strong and emotional, but he was not able to show it in the way he had planned. He said he takes responsibility for the film’s failure.

Sikandar Box Office

The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and eventually tanked at the box office. Made on a reported budget of Rs. 200 crore, the film earned only Rs. 184.6 crore worldwide.

Salman Khan’s Next Film

Now Salman Khan is preparing for his next big project, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.