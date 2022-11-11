AR Rahman’s all-female ‘Firdaus Orchestra’ set to perform at Expo City Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman’s all-women ‘Firdaus Orchestra’ is all set to perform at one of Dubai’s newest attractions, Expo City Dubai on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The orchestra is an ensemble of 50 women from 24 different nations from around the world who will come together and perform under his mentorship.

Firdaus Orchestra will make its ‘The Best of Firdaus’ inaugural performance at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST).

Firdaus Orchestra on November 19 at Al Wasl Plaza at 8 pm UAE time (9:30 pm IST)



Kids under 18 enter free



Kids under 18 enter free

Conducted by Yasmina Sabbah, the first in a series of stunning concerts from Expo City Dubai’s resident orchestra will present performances and symphonic compositions by AR Rahman, according to a Expo 2020 Dubai press release.

Firdaus Orchestra’s mentor, the legendary AR Rahman, will join as a guest performer for a musical symphonic collaboration.

“After several successful live concerts during Expo 2020 Dubai, Firdaus orchestra will continue to enthral with its best yet, and I am thrilled to include a few of my compositions,” AR Rahman said.

The performance will also feature the soulful Abi Sampa, Rushil Ranjan and the Orchestral Qawwali Project.

Firdaus Orchestra tickets are not part of the Expo City Dubai attractions pass and must be purchased separately.

Tickets for ‘The Best of Firdaus’ are available at Platinumlist, priced at Dirham 105-525 and free for people of determination and visitors aged 17 years and under.

Firdaus Orchestra’s spectacular debut season in Expo 2020 Dubai won praise both locally and internationally, including a special award from WOW Awards Asia 2022 for its contribution to the music industry.