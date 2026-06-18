Mumbai: At a time when many films rely on larger-than-life action sequences, espionage thrillers and loud nationalism to tell stories involving India and Pakistan, Imtiaz Ali‘s Main Vaapas Aaunga has taken a very different route. The filmmaker’s emotionally charged Partition drama is winning hearts across the country, leaving audiences in tears and sparking intense discussions on social media.

The film has been receiving widespread praise for its sensitive portrayal of Partition trauma, love, loss and memory. Many viewers have applauded Imtiaz Ali for choosing humanity and emotion over stereotypes, with fans claiming that the director has delivered something most filmmakers hesitate to attempt today.

Now, composer AR Rahman has joined the conversation after reacting to a viral social media post that labelled the film “anti-national.”

AR Rahman reacts to viral post

A social media user recently shared a tongue-in-cheek post that read, “Anti-National? Movie dares to show Pakistan without terrorists and secret agents?”

The post gained attention online for highlighting how Main Vaapas Aaunga breaks away from familiar India-Pakistan movie tropes.

Sharing the post on his Instagram story, AR Rahman responded with a laughing-out-loud emoji.

The post further joked about a viewer who entered the theatre expecting an Indian spy thriller but instead encountered an emotional human drama.

“The man who was excited to watch an Indian spy exact revenge on Pakistan, and who, toward the very end of the movie, says, ‘Mein Vaapas Aaunga,’ was disappointed that the movie had nothing to do with terrorists and spies. Though touched by the heartfelt drama, he was confused about how Pakistan can neither have terrorists nor spies, given that’s all they seem to have in other movies. He later mentioned in an interview that this was something completely new, and he walked away with the perspective that there can be normal humans in Pakistan,” the satirical caption of the post read.

Audiences praise the film’s emotional depth

Since its release, Main Vaapas Aaunga has struck a chord with audiences because of its deeply emotional storytelling. Social media has been flooded with reactions from viewers describing the film as a “tear-jerker.”

Several videos have gone viral showing people leaving theatres in tears, with many praising the film’s moving depiction of the Partition and its exploration of Alzheimer’s disease.

Fans have particularly appreciated the way Imtiaz Ali balances historical trauma with intimate human relationships, creating a story that feels both personal and universal.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. Vedang portrays the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah’s character.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of British India, the film combines a love story with themes of displacement, memory and longing.

The project also marks Imtiaz Ali’s second collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh after their acclaimed 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film reunites the director with music composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the creative trio behind beloved soundtracks from Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office performance

While Main Vaapas Aaunga had a modest opening, collecting Rs 1.15 crore on its first day, strong word of mouth has helped the film gain momentum. It earned Rs 1.25 crore on Monday, indicating growing audience interest.

With positive reviews continuing to pour in and emotional reactions dominating social media, the film is steadily moving towards the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office.