AR Rahman’s journey to Islam has Gulbarga connection, know how

Mumbai: Renowned music composer and singer AR Rahman is often hailed as the Mozart of Madras. With Oscar and Grammy awards to his name, AR Rahman has inspired millions with his soul-stirring compositions. However, apart from his music, his conversion to Islam continues to be a topic of discussion.

Born as Dileep Kumar in Chennai in 1967, Rahman embraced Islam along with his family following the demise of his father, RK Shekhar, a music composer. His conversion took place just before the release of his debut project, Roja (1992).

Interestingly, AR Rahman’s journey to Islam has a connection with Gulbarga. In an interview, cinematographer and director Rajiv Menon revealed that fakirs from Gulbarga visited Rahman’s home to guide his family through the transition. Since the family was unfamiliar with Hindi, Rajiv Menon helped translate for them.

“There was a period they didn’t know Hindi, so I would be the translator. I have seen this period of transition and gravitation towards religion, and belief,” Rajiv said while speaking to O2 India.

Another interesting aspect of his transformation is the origin of his name. In AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music, Rahman disclosed that a Hindu astrologer suggested the names Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim while discussing his sister’s marriage. Instantly drawn to “Rahman,” he later chose the initials “AR,” as they appeared in his mother’s dreams, thus becoming Allah Rakha Rahman.