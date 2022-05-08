Arab countries, GCC condemn terrorist attack on Suez Canal

Several Arab countries, in the strongest terms, condemned the attack on a water lifting station, east of the Suez Canal in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of soldiers.

At least eleven Egyptian troops were killed and five others wounded in clashes.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia condemned the terrorist attack, and the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s full support for Egypt towards all that threatens its security and stability. IT also appreciated the role of the Egyptian armed forces in confronting such terrorist and sabotage acts.

The ministry expressed Saudi Arabia’s condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the people of Egypt, and the government, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted one of the water lifting points west of #Sinai in #Egypt, which led to the martyrdom and injury of several Egyptian armed forces. pic.twitter.com/8ifl6ajHjp — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) May 8, 2022

UAE

In turn, the UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts. It also expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability, which is inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry renewed its firm position and solidarity with Egypt in confronting terrorists. It also provided support and assistance in all measures to protect its security and stability to eradicate this scourge.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack, affirming, in a statement, its solidarity with Egypt and its support for all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability. It extended its support in confronting extremism and terrorism.

The ministry expressed sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs. It also extended its support to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, its leadership, government, and people alongside wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Bahrain

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned the terrorist attack, expressing its “sincere condolences and sympathy to the Egyptian government and people, and to the families and relatives of the martyrs, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in its war against terrorism, and its full support for all the measures it takes in confronting extremist terrorist organizations, and maintaining the safety of its citizens and residents.

Qatar

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denounced the attack that targeted a water lifting station east of the Suez Canal.

In a statement on Saturday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

بيان : قطر تدين بشدة هجومًا في مصر #الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/NPSeN22wBs — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) May 7, 2022

Oman

The Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Sultanate of Oman’s solidarity with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and its support for the measures it is taking to maintain its security and stability.

The ministry expressed denunciation and condemnation of the attack that targeted a water pumping station in western Sinai, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of members of the Egyptian armed forces, expressing sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, it wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

المصرية، معربة عن صادق العزاء والمواساة لذوي الضحايا وتمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل (٢/٢) — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) May 8, 2022

Jordan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs in Jordan also condemned the terrorist attack.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Haitham Abu Al-Foul, affirmed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of this cowardly terrorist attack, stressing the Kingdom’s solidarity and its absolute stand with the brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt and supporting its efforts to confront the threat of terrorism and extremism.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the government, the people of Egypt, and the families of the victims. It also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

ندين الهجوم الارهابي الجبان غرب سيناء في #مصر الشقيقة. نتضامن مع الأشقاء بالمطلق ونقف معا في مواجهة الإرهاب وظلاميته. رحم الله الشهداء ومن على الجرحى بالشفاء العاجل. أحر التعازي للأشقاء في مصر. https://t.co/CtR71RWSp6 — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) May 7, 2022

GCC

For his part, Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, condemned the cowardly terrorist attack.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council affirmed the solidarity of the GCC states with the Arab Republic of Egypt and stood with it to confront violence, extremism, and terrorism. It stressed the total rejection of these terrorist acts that contradict religious, humanitarian principles, and, moral values.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Egypt while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون يدين الهجوم الإرهابي الجبان في سيناء بجمهورية مصر العربية https://t.co/ZJCBb1vuxp#مجلس_التعاون#جمهورية_مصر pic.twitter.com/Dw4i1amliJ — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) May 7, 2022

Arab League

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the water station east of Suez in the Sinai.

The Secretary-General conveyed sincere condolences to the president, government, and people of Egypt for the victims of the accident. He prayed that the Almighty inspire their families with patience and solace.

أبو الغيط يدين الهجوم الارهابي علي محطة مياه في غرب #سيناءhttps://t.co/CxgfewZOZy pic.twitter.com/vO8fo8j6Te — جامعة الدول العربية (@arableague_gs) May 7, 2022

Muslim World League

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, condemned this attack.

Arab Parliament

In a statement Al-Assomi affirmed the Arab Parliament’s solidarity with Egypt in the measures it is taking to preserve its security and stability, stressing its rejection of these cowardly terrorist acts.