Arab foreign ministers support mediation efforts to end war in Gaza

The foreign ministers of the Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have expressed support for mediation efforts to end Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

They held a virtual meeting on Monday, June 3, to discuss a proposal, along with US-Qatari-Egyptian mediation efforts for the release of hostages and detainees, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and adequate aid entry into Gaza.

The ministers said it was important to “deal seriously and positively” with a proposal presented by US President Joe Biden that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They stressed the need to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and ensure the return of displaced people to their areas.

The ministers urged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a comprehensive reconstruction plan based on UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, timelines, and binding guarantees.

They emphasized the two-state solution, involving an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital, as a means to achieve peace and stability in the region.

On May 31, US President Joe Biden announced an Israel’s three-phase deal with Hamas, aimed at ending hostilities in Gaza and releasing Palestinian prisoners, according to media reports.

Hamas expressed its positive view of the proposed deal.

However, Netanyahu’s office reiterated its commitment to continue Israel’s offensive in Gaza until all Tel Aviv’s war goals are achieved.

The Prime Minister authorized the negotiating team to present a proposal to that end, which would also enable Israel to continue the war until all its objectives are achieved, including the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 31, 2024

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed over 36,400 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza, primarily after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Hamas, resulting in more than 82,700 injuries.