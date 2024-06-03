Watch: Khabib urges Donald Trump to stop war in Gaza

A renowned Russian former UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has allegedly urged former United States (US) President Donald Trump to do everything in his power to stop the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

This came during a UFC 302 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, June 1.

A video clip of their conversation widely circulated on social media alleges that Khabib expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to end the Israel-Hamas war.

In the 10-second video clip, Khabib told Trump, “I know you will stop the war in Palestine.”

In response, Trump assured him that, “We will stop it. I will stop the war.”

The statement was made in light of the Israel-Hamas War, which has resulted in over 1,200 deaths in Israel and over 36,000 in Gaza since its inception on October 7, 2023.