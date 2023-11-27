Arab Islamic Committee discusses ways to stop war in Gaza with Spanish FM

The Arab-Islamic ministerial committee headed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of Spain, Jose Albares in Barcelona.

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee’s delegation, following recent visits to France, Britain, Russia, and China, arrived in Spain on Monday, November 27, to form an international pressure front against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The committee, including Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Palestinian FM Riad Malki, Turkish FM Türkiye Hakan Fidan, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, participated in the meeting.

The discussion revolved around the current state of affairs in Gaza, including the humanitarian truce, the release of some prisoners, and their return to their families.

They also discussed efforts to achieve a sustainable ceasefire, end violence, and facilitate aid delivery for the Gaza Strip.

The meeting emphasized the need for international action to end the war and humanitarian catastrophe, ensuring civilian protection and adherence to international law and humanitarian principles.

The ministerial committee emphasized the need for international community action to enforce resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, holding Israel accountable for its ongoing violations of international law and humanitarian law.

The committee endorsed a return to just peace through international resolutions for a two-state solution, allowing Palestinians to establish a sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The members of the Arab-Islamic Committee urged the international community to uphold legal and moral standards, and protect Palestinians from occupation forces and settler militias against them in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.