Arab nations condemn Israel FM visit to Somaliland

Days after Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Somaliland, 22 Islamic countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) on Friday, January 9, condemned Saar’s visit to Somalia’s breakaway region.

In a joint statement, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Egypt, The Gambia, Indonesia and 16 other countries said that they censured Saar’s visit, adding that the visit violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

“The visit also undermines the international law and the United Nations Charter,” the statement read. The Islamic countries reiterated their support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia.

#Statement | Joint Statement on the illegal visit of the Israeli official to “Somaliland” Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia. pic.twitter.com/uQJcdlIcDh — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 8, 2026

Referring to Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the statement said that encouraging secessionist ideas could lead to instability in an already fragile region.

The countries stressed that respect for a nation’s sovereignty and non-interference in its internal affairs and adherence to diplomatic norms are essential for regional and international stability.

Israel, on December 26, 2025, said that it had officially recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country in the world to do so.

Demanding Israel to reverse its position, the 22 countries’ statement said Tel Aviv must “honour its obligations in compliance with international law,” urging it to immediately withdraw its recognition of Somaliland, which operates as a de facto independent entity.

Israel FM’s visit to Somaliland

The Israeli Foreign Minister on Tuesday, January 6, visited Somaliland and said that the country is “not a virtual state like Palestine.”

Saar made the remarks while addressing a joint press conference with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. “Somaliland is pro-Western and friendly to Israel,” the Foreign Minister said.

According to a report by the Middle East Eye, Saar said that Somaliland and Israel would cooperate on strategic partnerships in the medical, defence, education and water sectors.

He said that Abdirahman has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make an official visit to Israel. “In the coming months, we’ll bring local professionals from Somaliland’s water sector to Israel for training,” Saar said.

The Israeli Foreign Minister said that his country would also send experts to Somaliland to help implement new capabilities.

Saar is scheduled to visit Berbera, a port that currently hosts an Emirati base and which is being considered by Israel for a similar purpose.