Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley is where various elements of nature blend into one unforgettable experience. Around 700 km from Hyderabad, this serene hill station in Andhra Pradesh is best known for its waterfalls, tribal culture, and mist-covered mornings. While most travellers come for the scenic drive or the waterfalls, it is the coffee estates that truly define Araku’s identity, making it a paradise for anyone who loves their brew with a story.

The coffee plantations of Araku Valley

Coffee is not just grown in Araku, it is part of the valley’s heartbeat. The first coffee plantations were introduced here in the 1930s by British planters, but it was the local Adivasi farmers who gave this land its global reputation.

Under the guidance of the Naandi Foundation, thousands of tribal farmers began cultivating 100% organic Arabica beans, using sustainable and chemical-free methods. Their success marked a milestone as Araku became the birthplace of India’s first certified organic coffee.

Grown under the shade of silver oaks and fruit trees, the beans are handpicked, sun-dried, and roasted locally, resulting in coffee that’s rich, smooth, and distinctly earthy. This organic revolution didn’t just transform the local economy, it turned Araku into a symbol of ethical farming and community-driven success.

The globally acclaimed Araku Coffee brand, now sold in boutique stores across India and even in Paris, stands as proof of what began in these humble hills. Visitors can walk through the plantations, watch farmers at work and buy unique types of coffee from roadside stalls . They can also visit the Tribal Coffee Museum, where the journey from bean to brew is beautifully showcased.

For coffee lovers, standing amid these plantations, with mist curling through the trees and the faint aroma of freshly roasted beans in the air, feels like stepping into a living story.

Best time to visit

The best time to visit Araku is between October and February, when the weather is cool and the coffee harvest is at its peak. Whether you drive down from Vizag or take the scenic train route that winds through 50 tunnels and 80 bridges, Araku is a reminder that some of India’s most remarkable travel stories are brewed quietly, one coffee bean at a time.