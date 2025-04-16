Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan in spotlight again: Baby on board?

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan spotted at clinic
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan and his wife, celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan, are often seen grabbing the spotlight with their adorable chemistry and public appearances. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, are known for keeping things low-key, but even the smallest hint is enough to stir speculation online.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted exiting a hospital, and within no time, the video went viral. Fans began speculating that the two might be expecting their first child together. Social media was soon flooded with congratulatory messages and buzz about Sshura’s possible pregnancy.

However, no official confirmation has been given by either Arbaaz or Sshura.

For the unversed, this is Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Malaika Arora, and they share a son, Arhaan Khan. It is also speculated that Sshura Khan has a daughter from her previous wedding.

While the couple continues to remain tight-lipped, fans are eagerly waiting to know if there’s truly a new chapter beginning in their love story.

