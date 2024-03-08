Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan distributes Biryani on Women’s Day

Mumbai: In a touching celebration of International Women’s Day, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, took a thoughtful initiative by distributing biryani to women.

A heartwarming video of the star kid in action is making rounds on Instagram, showcasing Arhaan handing out biryani packets to women and children from a truck labeled ‘Being Haangry.’

The generous gesture has resonated with many, earning Arhaan praise for his compassionate act. One user wrote, “You are sooooo awesome.” Another commented, “truly appreciate you.”

Watch the viral clip below.

Arhaan Khan, a favorite among paparazzi, often engages with photographers stationed outside his Mumbai home. His frequent appearances on social media platforms have sparked speculation about a potential Bollywood debut.