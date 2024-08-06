Arcesium to provide 500 jobs in Hyderabad in next two years

Hyderabad: Arcesium, a leading provider of technology and service solutions for asset managers, announced the expansion of its Hyderabad facility by boosting employment opportunities for 500 high-end and tech talent in the next two years.

The expansion will involve increasing the workforce and enhancing facilities to support the company’s growing needs.

Hyderabad, which is also the company’s overseas location outside of its headquarters, will play a crucial role in supporting Arcesium’s global operations, particularly in areas of data management and data strategy initiatives.

Asserting full support, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, along with his IT minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted the government’s focus on fostering growth in the IT department. “We are thrilled that Arcesium is expanding its operations in Hyderabad.

This expansion not only strengthens the company’s global capabilities but further reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a leading hub for technology and innovation in the BFSI space,” he said.

In another development, Trigyn Technologies, an IT service management company, has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to establish an AI innovation and delivery centre in Hyderabad, providing jobs and training to at least 1000 IT role aspirants in the state.

It will also work on building up its already existing team of 100 employees.

On August 4, Cognizant announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad with a new facility to come up with a million sqft, to create 15,000 new jobs. The foundation for this new agreement was laid out during the visit of the state government’s delegation led by the chief minister to Davos earlier this year.