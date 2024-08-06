Trigyn Tech to set up AI centre, create 1000 IT jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Trigyn Technologies, an IT service management company, has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to establish an AI innovation and delivery centre in Hyderabad, providing jobs and training to at least 1000 IT role aspirants in the state. It will also work on building up its already existing team of 100 employees.

Youngsters will be given job opportunities and trained at the centre for the next three years which soon come up in Hyderabad.

The company, with a total revenue of over USD 160 million, has around 100 people currently in Hyderabad out of its global force of over 2,500 people, out of which, 1,000 are in India.

Also Read AIMIM to organize job fair in Hyderabad – Register online

“They’re already helping clients prepare for AI with Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and pilots. As a tech partner to the UN for over two decades, Trigyn’s leadership expressed strong confidence in Telangana and Hyderabad’s potential. Exciting times ahead!” announced the Telangana government in a post on X.

After a productive meeting with Chief Minister @revanth_anumula and IT Minister @OffDSB Trigyn Technologies is set to establish an AI innovation and delivery centre in Hyderabad!



The centre aims to hire and train over 1,000 people in the next three years, building on their… pic.twitter.com/ywk1IJynT0 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 6, 2024

Chief minister Revanth Reddy along with IT minister Sridhar Babu is currently in the United States to attract investments in Telangana.

On Sunday, Cognizant announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad with a new facility to come up on a million sqft, to create 15,000 new jobs. The foundation for this new agreement was laid out during the visit of the state government’s delegation led by the chief minister to Davos earlier this year.

The site for Cognizant’s new Center in Hyderabad will be built with a capacity to accommodate 20,000 employees.

Walsh Karra Holdings, a US-based investment firm, and WE Hub, Telangana’s state-led nodal organisation for women’s entrepreneurship, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) guaranteeing an investment of five million dollars in WE Hub over the next five years.