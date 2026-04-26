Rs 87,000 gone in minutes! Archana Puran Singh’s son falls prey

Hyderabad: Archana Puran Singh, famous for her work on The Kapil Sharma Show, often shares her personal and family moments through vlogs. Recently, her younger son, Aayushmaan Sethi, faced a financial shock when he lost Rs 87,000 in a credit card scam. The incident was shared in a vlog by his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi, on April 25, 2026.

How the Scam Happened

In the vlog, Aayushmaan explained that he had tried a website offering a seven-day free trial. He approved a 0 USD transaction initially, but soon after, Rs 87,000 was debited from his account for a full year’s subscription without his permission. Aayushmaan said, “They promised the charge would happen after seven days. But they charged me for the entire year in one go.”

Archana Puran Singh advised him calmly, “Just cancel it. Call the credit card company.” Parmeet Sethi suggested checking for alternative contact options like email to reach the website’s help centre. Aayushmaan expressed frustration at the automated responses and said, “They are making me speak to the AI only.”

Family Reaction

The family reacted with a mix of concern and humour. Aaryamann teased his younger brother, saying, “You cannot take this money from mumma-papa.” Archana added, “This is your money.” Aayushmaan, though stressed, tried to stay calm, explaining he was handling the issue himself. At one point, he was even seen playing video games while waiting for a response, saying, “I have no option. They said it will take them 48 hours to respond.”

Past Experiences with Fraud

The family also recalled a similar incident in the past when Aayushmaan had lost around Rs 80,000 from his PlayStation account. Yogita jokingly said, “That means you are a regular customer for people who do fraud.” Aayushmaan clarified that he had gotten the money back in that case. Parmeet pointed out that the recent situation was different because Aayushmaan had pressed the button giving permission for the payment.