Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their 2nd child?

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have always been in the spotlight for their relationship and family life. The duo, who reportedly began dating around 2017–2018 during the filming of Brahmastra, tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and are now proud parents to their three-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Now, fresh rumours suggest that the couple might be expecting their second child.

The speculation began after a Reddit user claimed that Alia and Ranbir were spotted visiting a gynecologist recently. According to the post, the couple allegedly entered and exited discreetly through a back door, avoiding media attention. The user also mentioned that this visit was unrelated to Alia’s recent solo hospital appearance.

Soon after, social media was abuzz with reactions. While some users connected the dots with earlier rumours suggesting Alia might take a break to expand her family, others strongly pushed back against such speculation.

“Rumours about medical conditions of anyone is NOT tea. Never ever gossip about medical conditions of anyone,” one user wrote, while another added, “Oh leave them alone. Think they deserve some privacy on doctors appointments.”

As of now, there is no official confirmation from the couple, and these claims remain purely speculative.

When Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt hinted at 2nd child

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor had hinted at the idea of a second child in a previous interview while answering Google’s most searched questions. Speaking about tattoos, he said, “None yet, hopefully soon… maybe my children’s names.” He already has a tattoo dedicated to his daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt, too, has previously spoken about wanting a bigger family. In an interview, she shared, “Hopefully many more movies… More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life.”

Despite the ongoing buzz, there has been no public confirmation regarding a second pregnancy. For now, the couple continues to focus on their professional commitments, including upcoming projects like Love & War and Alpha.

Until an official statement is made, the rumours remain just that rumours.