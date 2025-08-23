Mumbai: Over the years, many Bollywood couples have found themselves surrounded by separation rumours, and the latest names to hit that buzz are actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Reports of their alleged split have been doing the rounds for some time now, further fuelled by Sunita addressing divorce talks in her recent YouTube vlog.

Sunita files for divorce case?

On Friday, fresh reports went viral claiming that Sunita had filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, citing ‘adultery, cruelty, and desertion’ under Section 13 (1) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. According to these reports, Govinda was summoned but appeared only after a notice was issued in May 2025. Since June this year, the couple has reportedly been undergoing court-mandated counselling.

However, sources close to the couple have now dismissed the divorce buzz.

Truth behind Govinda, Sunita’s divorce news

Speaking to NDTV, Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindra clarified, “Koi case nahi, sab settle ho raha hai. Log purani cheezen utha kar daal rahe hain.” (There is no case, everything is being settled. People are just bringing up old matters.)

An insider also told HT, “Even though things might look difficult as of now, there is no divorce happening. Har couple mein thode bahaut mann mutav hote hi rehte hain, aur yeh sab purani batein hai jise media apne fayde ke liye mirch masala laga kar dikhata hai.” The source further added that the family will be seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together, putting all speculations to rest.

Interestingly, in her vlog, Sunita became emotional while addressing the rumours. She revealed her long-standing faith in Goddess Mahalaxmi and said, “When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should get married to him. She blessed me with a family and children. But life always has ups and downs. Whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there.”

Govinda and Sunita’s love story dates back to the 1980s. The two tied the knot on March 11, 1987, and are parents to daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan.