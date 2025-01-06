Govinda and his Sunita Ahuja are living in ‘separate’ homes

Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood star Govinda, recently opened up while speaking to the Hindi Rush podcast, about their marriage and life together. After 37 years of marriage, the couple now often lives apart.

Sunita stays in their apartment with their children, while Govinda spends most of his time at their bungalow. She explained that Govinda loves socializing and chatting with friends late into the night, which doesn’t suit her quieter lifestyle.

Sunita shared a story about their early days. When they met, she was a tomboy with short hair and wore shorts. Govinda used to joke that she looked like a boy and wanted her to wear sarees. She wasn’t a fan of him at first, calling him backward, but she eventually made the first move because he was too shy.

Talking about their relationship now, Sunita admitted she feels less secure than before. During Govinda’s career peak, she didn’t worry about rumors of him having affairs, as he was always busy. However, now that he’s older and has more free time, she jokes that she’s more cautious about his actions.

Sunita also revealed that Govinda isn’t romantic. He rarely takes her on holidays or outings. She told him that in her next life, he shouldn’t be her husband, she joked.

Despite the ups and downs, Sunita says their bond remains strong. She believes humor and understanding are key to keeping their relationship going after so many years. Where else would he go after 37 years, she laughed, showing the love and trust they still share.