Are non-Muslims not allowed to enter Madinah? Smriti Irani’s visit triggers debate

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, along with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, led a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs on a historic visit to Madinah. It was for the first time that non-Muslim ministers and diplomates from India visited one of the holiest cities in Islam. Following their visit, netizens started debating whether or not non-Muslims are allowed to enter Madinah.
Controversial writer Taslima Nasreen took to her X handle and wrote, “Non-Muslims were not allowed to enter Mecca & #Medina, the holiest cities of Muslims. Smriti Irani ji & Nirupama Kotru ji are in Medina today.”
Another X user wrote, “Non-Muslims were not allowed in Medina. #SmritiIrani ji walked there today flaunting her beautiful Saree and Bindi. Jhukti hai duniya jhukane waala chahiye.”
Here are some other reasons of the netizens:
Non-Muslims are allowed to enter Madinah
Though some netizens are trying to target Indian Muslims, the fact is that non-Muslims are allowed to visit Madinah. The restriction is only applicable for entry to the Nabawi Square where the Al-Masjid is located.
However, in Makkah, only Muslims are allowed.
Smriti Irani interacts with Umrah pilgrims
Smriti Irani has visited the perimeter of Al Masjid Al Nabwi in the Markazia area of Madinah. It was followed by a visit to the mountain of Uhud and a visit to the Quba Mosque.
In a press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “Quba Mosque is the first Mosque of Islam while Uhud Mountain is the final resting place of a number of early Islamic martyrs.”
Earlier on January 7, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah.
In a press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalized for Haj 2024, with 1,40,020 seats reserved for pilgrims to proceed through the Haj Committee of India, which will greatly benefit the common first-time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024, whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators.”