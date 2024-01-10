Are non-Muslims not allowed to enter Madinah? Smriti Irani’s visit triggers debate

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, along with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, led a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs on a historic visit to Madinah. It was for the first time that non-Muslim ministers and diplomates from India visited one of the holiest cities in Islam. Following their visit, netizens started debating whether or not non-Muslims are allowed to enter Madinah.

Controversial writer Taslima Nasreen took to her X handle and wrote, “Non-Muslims were not allowed to enter Mecca & #Medina, the holiest cities of Muslims. Smriti Irani ji & Nirupama Kotru ji are in Medina today.”

Non-Muslims were not allowed to enter Mecca & #Medina,the holiest cities of Muslims.Smriti Irani ji & Nirupama Kotru ji are in Medina today. #SaudiArabia is becoming liberal & civilized whereas my country #Bangladesh is becoming like the conservative uncivilized SaudiArabia. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 9, 2024

Another X user wrote, “Non-Muslims were not allowed in Medina. #SmritiIrani ji walked there today flaunting her beautiful Saree and Bindi. Jhukti hai duniya jhukane waala chahiye.”

Non Muslims were not allowed in Medina.#SmritiIrani ji walked there today flaunting her beautiful Saree and Bindi .



Jhukti hai duniya jhukane waala chahiye pic.twitter.com/QDuvXSkJFD — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) January 9, 2024

Here are some other reasons of the netizens:

Smriti Irani with her delegation in Medina. One of the holiest towns in Saudi Arabia.



No head gears for the women surprisingly.pic.twitter.com/mLL4qWR9xX — Shining Star 🇮🇳 (@ShineHamesha) January 9, 2024

Indian Muslims seems to be shaken with a visit of Samriti Irani's visit to Madinah. They just forgot that Modiji is invited by UAE for Pran Pratistha of the temple . — SUNIL GUPTA (@sunil_gupta24) January 10, 2024

See how Indian Muslims are reacting with hatred and anger in the comments section of this tweet as Union Minister Smriti Irani went to Medina (the holiest place of Islam). 🧵👇 https://t.co/sTYoibgSyd — Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) January 9, 2024

Non-Muslims are allowed to visit Medina, but they are prohibited from entering the fenced area around the Prophet's Mosque. Unlike Mecca, Medina is open to everyone, including non-Muslims.



Smriti Irani visited 'Periphery of Masjid-e-Nabwi' and not the Masjid Itself. https://t.co/RTL5xFiPu5 — Sarcastic_HumaN (@________Sarcasm) January 8, 2024

Non-Muslims are allowed to enter Madinah

Though some netizens are trying to target Indian Muslims, the fact is that non-Muslims are allowed to visit Madinah. The restriction is only applicable for entry to the Nabawi Square where the Al-Masjid is located.

However, in Makkah, only Muslims are allowed.

Smriti Irani interacts with Umrah pilgrims

Smriti Irani has visited the perimeter of Al Masjid Al Nabwi in the Markazia area of Madinah. It was followed by a visit to the mountain of Uhud and a visit to the Quba Mosque.

In a press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “Quba Mosque is the first Mosque of Islam while Uhud Mountain is the final resting place of a number of early Islamic martyrs.”

Earlier on January 7, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah in Jeddah.

In a press release, the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated, “A total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalized for Haj 2024, with 1,40,020 seats reserved for pilgrims to proceed through the Haj Committee of India, which will greatly benefit the common first-time pilgrims intending to undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2024, whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through Haj Group Operators.”