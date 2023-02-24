Are Nysa Devgn, Ibrahim Ali Khan new couple in B-town?

Mumbai: Two celebrities pose together and that’s all. They get the tag of ‘couple’ or ‘dating’ by netizens. This thing has become quite common in today’s world. Something similar happened with two popular star kids of Bollywood Nysa Devgn and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo is making waves on the internet with their recent selfie going viral on social media. Fans are going gaga over the viral photo that was clicked during one of the recent parties hosted by Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

In the picture, Nysa and Ibrahim can be seen posing together with happy smiles. It has now sparked speculations about their relationship, with many fans expressing their excitement over the possibility of them being a couple. Some have even dubbed them the ‘next big thing’ in Bollywood, and have expressed their wish to see them on the big screen together.

Reacting to the photo, a social media user commented, ‘They would make a really cute couple’. ‘Extremely adorable,’ another commented. However, according to sources, Nysa and Ibrahim are very good friends.

Nysa Devgn is the daughter of superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She has been in the public eye since she was a child, and she often makes headlines for her fashion sense. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.