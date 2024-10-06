Are Rs 10 coins valid? SBI launch campaign to clarify concerns

Hyderabad: An awareness campaign on the acceptance of Rs 10 coins was launched by Prakash Chandra Baror, the general manager of Network-II of the State Bank of India, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India, during a meeting on JPN Road in Warangal on Saturday, October 5.

SBI Hyderabad circle general manager Prakash Chandra highlighted the growing reluctance among traders, small businesses, and the public to accept Rs 10 coins, largely due to circulating rumours questioning their authenticity. This initiative aims for each SBI branch to engage with at least 10 retail outlets and small businesses, distributing pamphlets that reaffirm the validity of these coins.

He emphasized that all Rs 10 coins, regardless of their design or shape, are legal tender and should be accepted for transactions without hesitation. Furthermore, the RBI has instructed all banks to accept Rs 10 coins and facilitate exchanges at their branches.

Prakash Chandra stressed the importance of recognizing that Rs 10 coins are issued by the Government of India and maintain their status as national currency.

He warned that refusing to accept genuine Rs 10 coins could be deemed an offence under sections 489A to 489E of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).