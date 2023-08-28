Are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra secretly married?

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, whose romance blossomed within the walls of the Bigg Boss 15 house, are one of the most loved couples in telly town. Their inseparable bond has captured the hearts of fans, both on-screen and off-screen, setting relationship benchmarks that leave their admirers enthralled.

They are affectionately referred to as ‘TejRan’ by their devoted followers, who eagerly await news of their impending marriage. Amid past rumors of secret engagements and hush-hush wedding preparations, Tejasswi and Karan have hinted multiple times that wedding bells are definitely on cards in the future. However, they have remained tight-lipped about the exact timings.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

And now, rumours about their wedding have crawled back on internet once again.

Last week, Kobbi Shoshani, the Israeli Consul General in Mumbai, posted a photo on his Instagram featuring the couple. In the caption, he called Tejasswi “Karan’s Spouse”. His caption read, “Karan Kundra is beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash.”

This caused many people to wonder if the two are already married secretly. Yet, we’ll have to wait and see if this is really the case.