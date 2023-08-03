Are tomato prices in Hyderabad likely to touch Rs 300 per kg in coming days?

Hyderabad: There seems to be no respite for the people of Hyderabad from the rising prices of tomatoes. The prices are already around Rs 200 per kg and may further increase.

Due to rainfall in Telangana and other states in India, the prices have jumped from Rs. 140 to over Rs. 200 per kg. According to wholesale traders, tomato prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days.

Tomato prices in Hyderabad have been under pressure for more than a month now due to supply disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in the key producing regions.

Not only in Hyderabad, tomato prices are burning a hole in the pockets of consumers in other Indian cities too. In the national capital, New Delhi, tomato prices are around Rs 250 per kg.

Kaushik, a member of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that the prices of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 220 per kilo from Rs 160 per kilo in the wholesale market, which could also lead to an increase in retail prices.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy started selling the key kitchen staple at a whopping Rs 259 per kg on Wednesday via its Safal retail stores.

“There is a lot of difficulty in the transportation of vegetables due to landslides and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh. It takes 6 to 8 hours more than usual in the exportation of vegetables from the producers, which might result in the price of tomatoes reaching nearly Rs 300 per kilogram,” said Azadpur Mandi wholesaler Sanjai Bhagat to PTI.

With inputs from PTI