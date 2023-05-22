Are vendors, petrol pumps in Hyderabad accepting Rs 2000 notes?

Hyderabad: Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination notes, which were introduced after the demonetization in 2016, concerns have been raised regarding the acceptance of these notes by vendors and petrol pumps in Hyderabad.

Despite the RBI’s confirmation that Rs 2000 notes continue to be legal tender, reports have emerged suggesting that certain establishments are refusing to accept them.

Video of petrol pump worker not accepting Rs 2000 notes goes viral

Numerous netizens have taken to social media platforms to share their experiences of facing refusal when attempting to make payments using Rs 2000 denomination notes. One such incident captured attention when a video surfaced on Twitter, showing an Indian Oil Petrol Pump located in Hyderabad declining to accept Rs 2000 notes. In the video, a worker can be seen suggesting customers deposit the notes in banks rather than using them for payments.

Hyderabad Indian oil petrol ⛽ pump pa 2000 ki note band ho hai bol raha hai in ka workar or manager be nhi chalta bolara hai RBI na abhi to note kal to diya hai or lase date to 30sep hai bolr ki abhai se hai band kara pump wala@IndianOil_Highw@hydcitypolice @RBI @TSwithKCR pic.twitter.com/b8eAEmfeee — Md Ibrahim lala (@MdIbrahimlala2) May 20, 2023

It is not just petrol pumps, but reports also indicate that hospitals, pharmacies, and vendors in various states in India are hesitant to accept Rs 2000 notes for transactions. This refusal has raised concerns among individuals who possess these notes and are facing difficulties while attempting to utilize them for daily expenses.

Most vendors are not accepting 2000 notes. Once again people are being harassed in spending their legitimate income. https://t.co/K3VZDzvZlP — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) May 20, 2023

Today i came across first incident when vendors/maids etc are refusing to accept pink notes. This was on expected lines since the news broke out of withdrawal of 2000 rupees currency notes from circulation. #2000Note — Suraj Mehta (@surajbmehta) May 20, 2023

@RBI should issue a notice stating that no one should deny accepting the 2000 rs note, which is still legal tender.

This is because many vendors are currently refusing to accept it, causing inconvenience to people within a short span of time. #2000RupeesNote @PMOIndia — Dr. Rushikesh Trivedi | DNA diet (@dnadietdr_rushi) May 20, 2023

RBI’s announcement

On Friday, the RBI announced that the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes would be withdrawn from circulation but remain legal tender. The central bank stated that the introduction of the Rs 2000 notes in 2016 was aimed at meeting the currency requirements of the economy after the demonetization of the 500 and 1000 banknotes. As part of its clean note policy, the RBI plans to withdraw all Rs 2000 banknotes.

The RBI has announced that individuals can deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch until September 30, 2023. However, they can continue to use to it for making payments as it is a legal tender.

Despite the RBI’s announcement and assurance that Rs 2000 notes remain legal tender until their withdrawal, certain vendors and petrol pumps in Hyderabad are reportedly refusing to accept them as payment.