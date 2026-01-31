Are Vijay and Rashmika getting married? Viral video raises buzz

Ever since they shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, rumours about their relationship have continued to surface

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st February 2026 12:14 am IST
Tollywood
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are among the most loved stars in Tollywood. Their massive fan following, strong screen presence, and natural chemistry have kept them in the spotlight for years. Ever since they shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, rumours about their relationship have continued to surface.

In recent days, speculation around Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding has intensified. Reports suggest that the couple may be planning to tie the knot soon, possibly in February. It has also been claimed that they got engaged on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad, although there is no official confirmation.

Sources say the wedding, if it happens, will be a very private affair with only close family members and a few friends attending.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Viral Udaipur Video Sparks Fresh Buzz

The rumours gained fresh momentum after a vlogger named Tanya shared a video from Udaipur that went viral. The clip reportedly shows wedding preparations at a heritage venue that appears to be part of a royal palace. The visuals include red curtains, chandeliers, floral decorations, and vintage-style arrangements, adding to the speculation.

The video drew mixed reactions online. While some dismissed it as mere gossip, many fans expressed excitement and said they hope the news is true.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Despite the growing buzz, Vijay and Rashmika have chosen to stay silent. Until they make an official announcement, the wedding news remains speculation, but fan interest continues to grow.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st February 2026 12:14 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
Back to top button