Are Vijay and Rashmika getting married? Viral video raises buzz

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are among the most loved stars in Tollywood. Their massive fan following, strong screen presence, and natural chemistry have kept them in the spotlight for years. Ever since they shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, rumours about their relationship have continued to surface.

In recent days, speculation around Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding has intensified. Reports suggest that the couple may be planning to tie the knot soon, possibly in February. It has also been claimed that they got engaged on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad, although there is no official confirmation.

Sources say the wedding, if it happens, will be a very private affair with only close family members and a few friends attending.

Viral Udaipur Video Sparks Fresh Buzz

The rumours gained fresh momentum after a vlogger named Tanya shared a video from Udaipur that went viral. The clip reportedly shows wedding preparations at a heritage venue that appears to be part of a royal palace. The visuals include red curtains, chandeliers, floral decorations, and vintage-style arrangements, adding to the speculation.

The video drew mixed reactions online. While some dismissed it as mere gossip, many fans expressed excitement and said they hope the news is true.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Despite the growing buzz, Vijay and Rashmika have chosen to stay silent. Until they make an official announcement, the wedding news remains speculation, but fan interest continues to grow.