Are Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi parting ways?

Mumbai: TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couple of telly ville. They often prove that their bond is as strong as ever and melt hearts of fans with their mushy photos. The duo, who tied the knot in 2016, often give fans major relationship goals with their heartwarming chemistry and adorable Instagram posts.

However, the internet recently buzzed with speculations suggesting trouble in paradise, claiming that the couple is heading for a split. These reports left fans in shock and surprisingly, Divyanka and Vivek too!

Well, before you believe the buzz here’s the truth: No, Divyanka and Vivek are not parting ways.

Speaking to media during one of the recent events, Vivek Dahiya broke his silence on the ongoing rumors. Reacting to the fake news, he shared that both he and Divyanka were amused by the baseless reports. “We are enjoying it. Divyanka and I were laughing at it. We were having ice cream and we thought, ‘Aur lamba hoga toh popcorn bhi mangwa lenge’,” the actor shared.

He also urged people not to fall for clickbait content. “I also make YouTube vlogs. I know how clickbait works… But we must not encourage such unreal claims,” he added.

For the unversed, the much-loved couple first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and their love story blossomed from a sweet setup. “Somebody I was sharing my makeup room with had got ideas in his head that I could be a good life partner to Divyanka and vice versa… Then things went ahead. We realized we are supposed to be together,” Vivek once shared in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.