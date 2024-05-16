Are you drugged or dead? Mahua Moitra asks EC amid Amit Shah’s remarks

Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) over not taking action against Union home minister Amit Shah for his “Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia” remarks against chief minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government

“‘Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia’ -Amit Shah defines ‘Mamata’s Bengal’ in mtng.

@ECISVEEP are you drugged or dead? Is Modi’s Code of Conduct of ‘Hate, Divide, Kill’ your only guide? Shame,” she said in a post on X.

‘Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia' -Amit Shah defines 'Mamata's Bengal' in mtng.@ECISVEEP are you drugged or dead? Is Modi’s Code of Conduct of ‘Hate, Divide, Kill’ your only guide? Shame. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 16, 2024

Her remarks join the long list of criticisms against the polling body’s conduct which opposition parties have blamed for being partial towards the BJP-led NDA.

Amit Shah’s remarks

Addressing a poll campaign in Bengal on Wednesday, May 15, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing it of abandoning its initial promise of a government “for Maa, Mati, Manush” (Mother, Land, People) and instead catering to “Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia”.

The Union home minister also criticized the West Bengal government for providing honorarium to imams and muezzins from state funds, despite a High Court ruling.

“Is it correct to give an honorarium to imams and the Mullahs from the state exchequer? Calcutta High Court had issued an order against it, but, the Bengal government started giving it through the waqf board,” Shah said.

The BJP leader made a series of accusations against Mamata Banerjee, many of which had religious connotations.

He mentioned that Mamata Banerjee allowed Rohingyas to enter the country, did not participate in the Ram Mandir consecration event, restricted Durga idol immersions but granted extra holidays during Ramzan.

Amit Shah’s remarks came merely 24 hours after the Prime Minister said that “the day he does Hindu Muslim, he would leave public life.”