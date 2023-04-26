‘Are you Telangana’s CM or Aurangabad’s corporator,’ Sharmila asks KCR

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asking him whether he was the CM of Telangana or a corporator in Aurangabad.

Sharmila penned a questionnaire to CM KCR regarding the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leakage and the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Also Read Hyderabad: Sharmila granted bail after arrest for assaulting cops

The YSRTP leader stated that KCR has not commented on the TSPSC paper leak scam issue yet and asked for clarification on whether he was still the CM of the state.

“Why is there still no action on the TSPSC chairman and the board members in the paper leak scam? Action has not been taken on the officials deliberately because they worked in tandem with SIT to clean up the evidence. Please clarify?” she said in her questionnaire.

Sharmila questioned why there is no probe into the role of the IT department on how the IPs were accessed outside the TSPSC office. She also asked why the IT minister, KT Rama Rao, has not released a white paper on the data breach and compromised access of the state government data centre.

“When the data and IT infrastructure of TSPSC was breached so easily, what assurance do the people of Telangana have from the state that their data present with other departments is not compromised?” questioned Sharmila.

She alleged that the wards of a few Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office bearers had access to the leaked question paper and asked why the issue is not probed.

She also sought an answer to why there is no investigation into the matter by a sitting judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Revised TSPSC exams will be held next month under the supervision of the same chairman, board members and secretary. Isn’t this a joke with the future of the students of Telangana?” said Sharmila.

She alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had found a huge money laundering trail. “How could this be possible without the role of big fish?” said the YSRTP leader.

Sharmila participated in the day-long hunger strike by Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies and Employment (T-SAVE) in the city at Indira Park.