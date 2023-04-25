Hyderabad: Sharmila granted bail after arrest for assaulting cops

Hyderabad: A day after the arrest, the Nampally Metropolitan criminal courts on Tuesday granted conditional bail to YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila.

On Monday she was arrested by the Banjara police after she allegedly assaulted police personnel who tried to stop her from leaving her house for the party’s protest outside the office of the special team probing the leak of question papers of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exam.

The court in its order directed Sharmila to furnish two sureties of thirty thousand each and not to leave the country without prior permission of the court. During the investigation, she shall cooperate with the investigating officer.

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila was prevented from leaving her house, by the city police on Monday, to submit a representation to the Special Investigation Team officials investigating the TSPSC paper leak.

As she attempted to leave her home, police officials restricted her. However, Sharmila charged towards her vehicle but was prevented from entering it.

Tension erupted at Lotus Pond as she sat on the road in front of her house.

Sharmila picked up a heated argument with the cops as she was allegedly being ‘manhandled’ and ‘restricted’ by women constables.

Enraged, Sharmila was seen manhandling a policeman and pushing him after he stopped her from entering her car. She also allegedly ‘slaps’ a lady constable as she tries to grab her hand.

She was then taken away by the police in their vehicle.

