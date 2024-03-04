Arijit Singh spotted with his 2nd wife at Ambani’s event – Video

Mumbai: Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, hailed as the King of playback singing mesmerized the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Sunday.

Known for his emotionally charged performances, Arijit Singh rarely gets papped. This time, he was seen with his second wife, Koel Roy. They were spotted at Jamnagar airport as they headed back to Mumbai.

Arijit Singh values his privacy and maintains a low profile on social media. His first marriage to co-contestant Ruprekha Banerjee from the reality show Fame Gurukul ended in a quick divorce in 2013.

Afterwards, Arijit found solace in his friendship with Koel Roy, whom he eventually married on January 20, 2014, at Tarapeeth temple in West Bengal. The wedding was a private affair, attended mostly by close friends and family, with music composer Pritam being the only known industry figure present.

In an interview with Filmfare, Arijit Singh shared insights into his private life, expressing a desire to keep personal matters away from public scrutiny.

“We got married a long time ago. But we’ve made it official now with a ceremony. I had a lot of complications in my life. I was going through a separation (he had reportedly married his co-contestant in Fame Gurukul). I’ve gone through much. I don’t want to go through it again. So let’s not talk about it,” Arijit said.

Arijit Singh and his wife, Koel Roy are parents to three beautiful children. Arijit and Koel had gotten blessed with two sons and a step-daughter from Koel’s first marriage.