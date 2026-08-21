Mumbai: Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident while returning from promotional activities for his upcoming Netflix series Chumbak Colony. The actor, who has been busy promoting the family entertainer ahead of its August 28 premiere, is said to be safe and doing fine.

According to a statement released by his team, the 43-year-old actor was travelling back after attending the Indian Game Show as part of the promotional campaign for Chumbak Colony when his car met with an accident. Thankfully, Arjun and everyone travelling with him were safe, and no major injuries were reported.

“Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident while returning from the promotion of his upcoming Netflix project Chumbak Colony. He had attended the Indian Game Show as part of the promotions. Thankfully, Arjun and everyone travelling with him are safe. No major injuries were reported, and the actor is doing fine,” his team said in a statement.

The incident comes at a busy time for Arjun, who has several projects and television appearances to his credit. Despite the accident, the actor is reportedly doing well, with his team confirming that there is no reason for concern.

Arjun Bijlani’s work front

Arjun Bijlani has been one of the most recognisable faces on Indian television, with popular shows including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, Naagin and Roohaniyat. Over the years, he has also established himself as a popular reality-show personality.

The actor recently appeared in the reality show Rise and Fall on Amazon MX Player, which was hosted by Ashneer Grover. Arjun emerged as the winner of the reality show, adding another reality-show victory to his career. He had earlier participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021 and went on to win the stunt-based reality show as well.

Beyond television and reality shows, Bijlani has also made appearances in films. He had a cameo in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, further expanding his work across different formats.

With Chumbak Colony, Arjun is now set to return to the streaming space in a new family entertainer. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 28 and features an ensemble cast.