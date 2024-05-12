Arjun Kapoor leaves YRF talent after a 12-year collaboration

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has officially ended his 12-year partnership with YRF Talent Management. Marking his 12th anniversary in the film industry, Kapoor decided to part ways with the agency that played a crucial role in launching his career with Ishaqzaade in 2012. It was produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Despite this long-standing relationship, Kapoor sought to explore new horizons.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Both Arjun and YRF parted ways amicably. Arjun wanted to explore newer avenues and hence, took this decision. He and YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra continue to hold each other in high regard and will surely collaborate when the right opportunity comes along.”

The separation was amicable, with both sides expressing mutual respect. Arjun Kapoor and YRF’s head, Aditya Chopra, are expected to collaborate again when the right opportunity presents itself.

In a new chapter of his career, Arjun Kapoor has joined Matrix Talent Management, a prestigious agency co-founded by Reshma Shetty. The company represents notable celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Alia Bhatt. Alongside this management shift, Kapoor has assembled a new public relations team to handle his media strategy and engagements.

Arjun Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

The Lady Killer (2023): In his most recent release, Kapoor appeared opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Additionally, His upcoming projects include Singham Again, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and No Entry 2 where Kapoor will share the screen with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in this sequel, recently announced by producer Boney Kapoor.