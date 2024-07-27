Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora sit separately at India Couture Week show

New Delhi: Amidst breakup rumours, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended designer Kunal Rawal’s show at the India Couture Week in Delhi on Friday.

They were seated in the front row as they cheered for their close friend, Kunal. However, they were not sitting beside each other.

Also, after the show, a video went viral in which Arjun can be seen shielding Malaika from the crowd as he makes way for her.

Malaika looked gorgeous in a white blazer co-ord set. On the other hand, Arjun was seen donning a black sequin sherwani and dhoti pants.

Back in May 2024, several media reports suggested that Arjun and Malaika had called it quits. However, the two, to date, have not publicly addressed such rumours.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.