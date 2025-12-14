Arjun Rampal confirms engagement after six years together

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has quietly confirmed his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. The actor revealed the news during a candid conversation on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast, keeping the announcement simple and personal, just like his style.

Engagement Revealed on Podcast

The engagement came up naturally while the couple spoke about love, marriage, and family. When Gabriella casually said, “We are not married now, but who knows?”, Rampal surprised everyone by adding, “We are engaged. We just broke it on your show.” The moment left host Rhea Chakraborty pleasantly shocked and quickly caught the attention of fans online.

A Candid Take on Love

During the conversation, Gabriella reflected on how motherhood changed her understanding of love. She shared that love between adults often comes with conditions, but love for a child is unconditional. Adding a playful touch, she joked that she did not pursue Rampal for his looks and hoped he had not done the same. Rampal laughed and admitted, “I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is more to it than just that.”

Their Life Together

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been together since 2018. They are parents to two sons, Arik, born in 2019, and Arav, born in 2023. Gabriella is a South African model and fashion designer who often speaks about balancing creativity with motherhood. The couple is frequently seen spending time together as a close-knit family.

Past and Present

Before Gabriella, Rampal was married to former supermodel Mehr Jesia. They married in 1998, separated in 2018, and finalised their divorce in 2019. They continue to co-parent their two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, amicably.

On the Work Front

Rampal is currently enjoying the success of his film Dhurandhar, which has had a strong box office run and features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan.