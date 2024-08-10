Arjun Rampal’s X account gets hacked

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has fallen victim to a cyber attack. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and revealed that his account on the social media platform ‘X’ was hacked.

He wrote, “Not good news, my X account has been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked.”

The actor alerted his followers of the breach, urging them to be cautious of any unusual posts or messages from his account.

As of now, Arjun Rampal’s team is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor, who was recently seen in the sports action film ‘Crakk’ along with Vidyut Jammwal, has started the work on an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film directed by Aditya Dhar of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. Details about the movie’s plot are currently under wraps. He also has ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ in the pipeline. The film is a period war drama. It is based on the historic combat of January 1, 1818, in which 800 Maharashtrian Dalits of the British forces defeated an army of 28,000 led by the Peshwas. It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon.

Arjun will essay the role of Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, also known as Sidhnak Mahar, an Indian soldier of the Mahar Regiment, in the film. The film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi.

It is directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under his banner Ramesh Thete Films.

He will also be seen in the second season of the Telugu original OTT series ‘Rana Naidu’. The series focuses on the on-screen father-and-son duo of Rana and Naga Naidu, and also stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.

It will soon drop on Netflix.