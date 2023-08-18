Arjun’s solo vacation sparks rumors of trouble in relationship with Malaika

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor, best known for his high-profile romance with Malaika Arora, recently shared beautiful photos from his solo vacation on Instagram. Arjun’s escape raises questions about the couple’s status as their relationship remains in the spotlight.

Unaffected by negativity

Despite the ongoing rumours and trolls, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have consistently shrugged off criticism about their age-gap relationship. The couple has been together for four years and has denied any rumours of a breakup.

Weekend Getaway for Arjun

Arjun Kapoor’s stylish solo vacation photos went viral on social media on August 17, 2023. The actor showed off his dapper side by partaking in a variety of activities, including savouring delicious meals and taking a refreshing swim. In one photo, he was watching TV during breakfast, with the caption, “Life is short, make your weekends long…”

Speculations by Netizens

A Reddit user shared Arjun’s post, noting his solo adventure while Malaika Arora was in Mumbai for work. The post’s comment section quickly filled up with speculation and opinions, prompting some to wonder if the couple’s relationship was in trouble.

Despite rumours, love wins

Bollywood Couple Arjun and Malaika’s relationship has been marked by both adoration and scepticism. Despite rumours of a possible split, their unwavering love and commitment indicate that they will remain together despite the distance and busy schedules.

While fans wait for the couple to make a wedding announcement, it’s important to remember that public figures, like Arjun and Malaika, deserve their space and privacy. Only time will reveal the truth behind the headlines as speculation continues.