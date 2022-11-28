Armaan Malik’s Hyderabad concert: Date, ticket prices, venue

Hyderabad: As the year 2022 is coming to an end, the party season has officially started and our city is not behind. Starting with Alan walker, Prateek Kuhad, and recently DJ Snake, there are several music concerts happening in Hyderabad. And it seems like, Hyderabadis are in no mood to stop now as they are set to groove to the tunes of another big artist from Bollywood and it is none other than singer Armaan Malik.

Yes! Armaan is going to perform in Hyderabad on December 3 as part of his all-India tour ‘Next 2 You’. The tickets are already live on Book My Show and Paytm Insider. He has already performed in 4 major cities Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. The singer is finishing the tour by performing in Hyderabad. For more information click here.

Armaan Malik Hyderabad concert ticket prices

Venue: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet.

For the unversed, Armaan Malik is a very known Bollywood singer. He has been a major part of a few evergreen songs Jab Tak, Bol Do Na Zara, and Mein Rahu Ya Na Rahu are a few to be named. He is no doubt one of the best singers we have in the music industry and his Hyderabadi fans just wait to see him rock the stage!